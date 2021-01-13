Yadh Ben Achour Jurist, former president of the High Authority for the objectives of the revolution

Ten years after Ben Ali’s flight, opinions diverge on the outcome of the Tunisian revolution. How do you analyze the current situation in Tunisia with regard to the hopes expressed?

Yadh ben Achour No revolution keeps, in the immediate time, the promises that are expected of it. Revolutions in general first carry a message, like ours, of dignity, freedom and fairness. What we are experiencing in Tunisia is almost in the natural order of revolutions. We are indeed witnessing a phenomenon of regression, especially on the economic, social, political and financial levels … The middle classes are getting poorer and the poor are moving into the class of the absolute disinherited. From there, some even go so far as to say that it was better under the dictatorship. All this stems from this error of appreciation which consists in blaming the revolution on the misfortunes of the present time. It comes first from the belief that the revolution will immediately establish Heaven on Earth. However, this has never been seen in history.

Moreover, we forget that the revolution in Tunisia did not end in nothing. Those who say that the economic and social situation was better under the dictatorship forget that it falsified the figures. They forget the torture, the systematic repression, the desertification of the political scene. They forget that if there has been a revolution, it is precisely because of the deficits of the dictatorial regime. And they forget the achievements of the revolution. This is always present. Ten years later, it remains a reference for all social demands. We didn’t just win freedom of speech. With the revolution, we have acquired a democratic regime, institutions. Despite the chaotic functioning of these institutions, despite the contradictions, sometimes even despite the regressions, we have installed a Constitution, a democratic regime, freedom of expression, freedom of political parties, of associations … We have acquired autonomy, independence, a force of civil society. This is something that people are not aware of. I would also like to remind you that the Constitution is not only the outcome of the deliberations of the National Constituent Assembly, but the result of work permanently placed under pressure from civil society. We cannot deny the revolution, it is always present, even if it goes through a period of regression.

In a recent text, you affirm that Tunisian society is divided on “fundamental questions which touch on deep values ​​relating to the republican and democratic order and the relationship between state and religion”. What is it?

Yadh ben Achour Among the elements of the crisis, there is this fundamental element: we do not belong to a society which generally agrees on common, republican, democratic values. When we see what is happening in the Assembly of People’s Representatives (ARP), we find that some of the deputies, members of the Karama or Ennahdha coalition, defend an orthodox point of view. A point of view that derives from this monumental, theological, legal, scholarly work, which lasted fourteen centuries and which was built by Sunni orthodoxy. They take up word for word the doctrines on politics (the rights of God must prevail over human rights), on women (object of pleasure), on family law (governed by the male element). There is another section of the Assembly which holds a democratic discourse, which calls for the consolidation of republican values, the rule of law, equality between men and women… This antagonism of values ​​is reflected even in the Constitution itself. even.

As in 2013, we are now talking about a social dialogue following the proposal to this effect from the UGTT. Is this the solution?

Yadh ben Achour The crisis is very deep, political, social and economic. I don’t think dialogue will end it. But it is a good springboard for asking the real questions and inventing valid solutions. For that, we have to put all the files on the table. The solutions exist, but they depend on political will. So we need a proactive state. The UGTT’s proposal to open a large national dialogue on all issues is a good initiative. It might be necessary to review things at the organizational level. How will the committee of the wise be chosen, what will be its competences, what does “Involve youth in national dialogue”? We need a scoreboard and concrete solutions that the State will have to implement by establishing a balance between the collective interest and the interests of different social groups. I therefore support this initiative.