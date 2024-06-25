Home page politics

From: Anne-Christine Merholz

Yad Vashem’s mission is to remember the Holocaust and promote understanding between peoples. Now, plans are being made to set up a facility in Germany.

Since the terrorist attack in Hamas on October 7, 2023, many Jews in Germany feel unsafe because anti-Semitism has increased significantly. This is reminiscent of Germany’s darkest period, the Holocaust, and underscores the importance of Holocaust remembrance and education. That is why Yad Vashem plans to establish a Holocaust education center in Germany, an idea that was already born before October 2023.

During his trip to Germany in January 2023, Dani Dayan discussed this project with Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Yad Vashem will conduct a feasibility study to identify cooperation models and challenges. Supported by German ministers and leaders, the center is intended to deepen existing partnerships and complement the educational landscape without replacing other programs. In an interview, Dani Dayan, Chairman of the Board of Yad Vashem, explains the project.

How do you see the role of Yad Vashem in global Holocaust education and how could an educational center in Germany support this task?

Founded in 1993, Yad Vashem’s International Institute for Holocaust Education is a world-leading institution providing high-quality Holocaust education to diverse audiences in Israel and around the world. To this end, the Institute trains educators to teach the Holocaust, develops pedagogical and didactic tools for teachers to use, and conducts educational workshops for youth and soldiers from Israel and abroad.

This unique multidisciplinary educational philosophy is based on the concept of teaching the Holocaust in an age-appropriate manner. Teachers are taught how to guide their students safely in and out of the learning environment by providing them with age- and level-appropriate materials to support the learning process.

What is the central task

The primary purpose of establishing a Holocaust Education Center in Germany is to promote Holocaust remembrance and education in Germany. This center will complement existing education and remembrance efforts by leveraging Yad Vashem’s extensive expertise, methods and tools developed over many decades to provide additional resources and support.

What challenges and opportunities do you see in establishing a Holocaust education center in Germany?

This is precisely the purpose of the feasibility study, to create a better understanding of the challenges and opportunities. We have no preconceived ideas and look forward to studying the results of this study once it is completed.

What does the cooperation with German partner institutions look like so far and how will it be intensified in the future?

Yad Vashem works with a number of ministers and officials in Germany. In this case, the funding for the feasibility study comes from the Federal Government Commissioner for Culture and the Media of the Federal Republic of Germany.

What are the key aspects of the feasibility study you will be conducting in the coming months?

The aim of the study is to explore various possibilities for cooperation, identify possible challenges and address any reservations. Yad Vashem also intends to deepen contacts with relevant bodies throughout Germany and to conduct open dialogues in order to better understand the different perspectives, ideas and concerns related to Holocaust remembrance and education.

How important is the open exchange with German institutions for the work of Yad Vashem?

Very important. Over the years, Yad Vashem has developed close relations with Germany, both at the federal level and with all sixteen state authorities in Germany. We have agreements with educational institutions and ministries, law enforcement agencies and cultural organizations covering a wide range of activities and initiatives, including educational seminars and workshops both in Jerusalem and in Germany.

What synergy effects do you hope to achieve by establishing an educational center in Germany?

Expected benefits include improved educational resources and support for Holocaust remembrance, strengthened partnerships between Yad Vashem and German institutions, and a deeper, mutual understanding of the importance of Holocaust education. The center will be an important addition to the existing memorial and educational landscape in Germany.

How could the new center in Germany complement Yad Vashem’s existing educational programs?

Here too, we hope to gain further information from the feasibility study.

How do you rate Germany’s commitment to Holocaust remembrance and education in international comparison?

Establishing an educational center in Germany would, first and foremost, underscore Germany’s commitment to continuing Holocaust remembrance and education for years to come. Second, an educational center would be Yad Vashem’s first such venture outside Israel.