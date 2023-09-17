Yaco Eskenaziand‘Choca’ Mandros, hosts of the program ‘You are in all’, touched on the topic of the alleged “non-human” bodies displayed in the Mexican Congress. Thus, at one point, Natalie Vértiz’s husband revealed that he does believe that life exists on other planets, but surprised by telling the time that he supposedly had a close experience with extraterrestrials. Furthermore, he related what his reaction was after going through said ‘situation’.

“Suddenly, he appeared under my son’s bed in a fetal position, looking towards the wall and I clearly felt someone behind me passing a light to me (…). In my consciousness I was communicating with people from NASA and I was asking them to stop (…) I woke up in my bed, panicking. I had to stop and wash my face. I felt like I had been scanned, without a doubt,” he said.

