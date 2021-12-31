During the recent broadcast of América shows, Yaco Eskenazi and Natalie Vértiz, one of the most beloved couples on Peruvian television, accompanied Jazmín Pinedo in the drive and shared some details of their marriage.

Eskenazi revealed that not everything has been rosy in their relationship, as he recognized that there were times when his income was not as expected, so his wife, with the earnings from her work, had to financially pay for everything that Yaco could not at the time.

“There was a time when I was a bit unemployed, that is, I had a little job, but sometimes you have to have two or three; and Natalie had to put her shoulder and supported me for a few months, “said the actor, too.

He also added that, contrary to what many think, he never saw in a negative way that Natalie he took care of the financial part if he had the possibility.

“I never felt less; I never felt like a kept “, assured the television figure.

Jazmín Pinedo supported the words of Yaco Eskenazi

The current host of shows agreed with what the model said and added that there are still many people who do not break with the idea that only men should contribute money at home.

“It has a lot to do with the security that you have as a person; probably you as a man said: ‘It’s okay, we have a family, we move forward as a team.’ But there are men, like women, who get a little outraged, “stressed the presenter.

Natalie reveals how much age difference Yaco takes

The model Natalie Vertiz surprised viewers by announcing live that Yaco Eskenazi He is older than her by almost 12 years of age. Such revelation took Jazmín Pinedo by surprise, who did not hesitate to express a meaning “Asu mare!”, Which caused laughter on the set of América Espectáculos.