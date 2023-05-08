The ‘former reality boy’ Yaco Eskenazi has great success for being a figure of America Television, channel that has been his home in all these years. In addition to driving and acting, he has starred in covers for his marriage to Natalie Vértiz. Currently, he works in “My mom cooks better than yours” and “You are in all”. He was born in the callao and in the programs in which he was, he left his mark, but what are his origins? Keep reading.

What is the ancestry of Yaco Eskenazi?

His family is of Jewish descent and he has many friends in this colony, so he chose to marry civilly with natalie vertiz in 2015. Nevertheless, yaco He also said in 2021 that, if natalie he wanted to marry in a religious wedding, he would be willing to do so.

However, the known television host He proposed to his partner in an edition of the program “You are in all” in 2022, despite their religious differences.

How old is Yaco Eskenazi?

The television host and also a former figure of “This is war” was born on December 14, 1979, making him 43 years old. He has 17 years of artistic and television career, since he previously dedicated himself to soccer.

Does Yaco Eskenazi have children?

The popular artist has two offspring as a result of his relationship with the model Natalie Vertiz.

What are the TV shows that propelled Yaco Eskenazi to stardom?

Despite the fact that few remember its premiere on the small screen, it was as a guest actor in “This is life” in 2006. Years later, he would participate in “This is war” between 2012 and 2015. In that program he became much more famous.

His first show as driver it was in “Versus of schools” in 2014 and subsequently “This is teen war”, in 2015, together with Nicola Porcella. In 2016, he continued driving for the extinct program “You know, you don’t know” and it is in 2017 when he would be the presenter of the program “My mom cooks better than yours”, With Ethel Well, which reached a lot of popularity until these days.

