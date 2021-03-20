This Saturday, March 20, Yaco Eskenazi and Natalie Vértiz revealed in the program You are in all that the baby they are expecting is a boy. The hosts were very excited in the America TV space.

“Now I feel like a woman, a wife, a worker. The fact that he is a little man is a sign of life and of God, ”commented the former beauty queen.

After giving the news, Yaco Eskenazi took advantage of the moment to dedicate some kind words to his wife for the family they are forming.

“I am grateful to the life of being with my wife. We are already older, with a consolidated marriage. They are totally different sensations ”, said the member of This is war very excited.

“I fell madly in love with Natalie when I saw her pregnant, how she became the protective woman. Now, he has it all in his head. He’s doing things for this baby that he didn’t get a chance to do with Liam, like getting ready. Really, I take off my hat for the mom that you are, I am very blessed“Added the driver of My mom cooks better than yours.

Natalie Vértiz and Yaco Eskenazi confirm pregnancy

Natalie Vertiz and Yaco Eskenazi confirmed the pregnancy rumors on February 27 during the broadcast of You are in all.

“This pregnancy I have felt super ours. I wanted to keep the secret until I couldn’t, but my belly was giving me away. We are jumping on one foot with happiness and it arrived at the moment it had to arrive ”, said the driver, who did not hesitate to show her pregnant belly.



