What could they have in common? Yaco Eskenazi and Monica Sanchez in addition to your passion for acting? As far as is known, they do not have any family or friends in common. Monica is an ‘At the bottom there is room’ icon playing ‘Charito’ and Yaco is a driver in America TV; However, a fact that marked for life Natalie Vértiz’s husband involves Sanchez: He saved the life of who would be the nephew of the popular ‘Charito’.

How did Yaco Eskenazi meet Mónica Sánchez?

It was during a sequence of ‘You are in all’conducted by ‘Choca’ Mandros and the husbands Natalie Vértiz and Yaco Eskenazithat the former member of ‘This is war’ confessed that The first time he saw Mónica Sánchez was on the beach, but not enjoying the sea and the sand, but rather alarmed because her nephew was drowning.

“Mónica Sánchez is present in this anecdote. I had gone out from running (waves), I had left my board leaning on my car and suddenly I heard ‘it’s drowning, it’s drowning’. I took a risk and went (into the water) with the board and took this guy out. So I told him, I threw him on the board, I pushed him and I swam behind the board until I got out. From there the lifeguard arrived and I think he was Mónica Sánchez’s nephew,” the actor explained. And he revealed: “She, at that time, was already known and she hugged him and was crying and told me ‘thank you, thank you’. That was the first time I saw her in my life.“.

Mónica Sánchez and Yaco met at sea.

What did Mónica Sánchez say about Yaco Eskenazi’s revelations?

The popular ‘Charito’ It is not yet pronounced. She has not lied or affirmed the Eskenazi anecdote. In fact, Natalie Vértiz asked him live to tell what happened that day.

How old is Mónica Sánchez and how many years older than Yaco Eskenazi?

Monica Sanchez was born on February 27, 1970, so currently Is 53 years old. For its part, Yaco Eskenazi came into the world on December 14, 1979, so it has 43 years. Mónica Sánchez is 10 years older than the former warrior.