He gave him everything. Yaco Eskenazi surprised more than one by returning to the set of “This is war”, which filled more than one reality fan with emotion. However, not everything was happy because he was quickly put in his place by Rafael Cardozo, who did not hesitate to play more than one bad joke on him. Find out what he said here.

What did Rafael Cardozo say to Yaco Eskenazi?

It all started when johanna san michael took by the hand to Yaco Eskenazi and put it in front of the cameras. This provoked applause from the public and the other participants. “He is the founder of ‘This is war.” He is the historical captain and he is loved very much (…) Yaco is the seal of ‘This is war’ ”, the actress proclaimed.

This presentation did not stop there, but asked the ex-soccer player his opinion on the alleged dismissal of Patrick Parodi, orchestrated by Raphael Cardozo. It turns out that the ‘leader of the lions’ was not satisfied with the attitude of the Brazilian.

“I think things have changed a lot, Johanna. In my time, none of the participants were allowed to make any kind of demands. I never had a dressing room alone. I always had a shared dressing room with my teammates (…) This is a competition program and the people who compete have to dedicate themselves to competing and not making irrelevant demands. The ego would not have to play in this space,” said the ex-warrior.

After this speech, Rafael Cardozo came forward and fearlessly responded to his feelings about Eskenazi’s words: “I love Yako a lot, but I have to make one thing very clear: his time has passed.”

Are Rafael Cardozo and Rosángela Espinoza dating?

Rosangela Espinozawas one of the guests of the program “Send whoever is in charge” along withRaphael Cardozo. In a segment of the show, things got quite romantic and even the Brazilian model seemed a bit nervous in front of the influencer.

“Maybe you’ll find it (love) before you get out of this show and don’t let it go. I mean, it can happen with her, find someone,” Rafael said. However, Rosángela asked Mario Hart to give his opinion if she sees the ex-warrior nervous about the situation and the pilot reminded her that she was with “Cachaza” for a decade and they still didn’t get married. For this reason, the model made something clear to her: “I am not going to wait 10 years”, referring to her past relationship with Carol Reali.

