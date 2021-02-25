Natalie Vertiz and Yaco Eskenazi They have been very clear in their wishes to give little Liam a baby brother. For this reason, rumors of a pregnancy haunted the spouses.

After Rodrigo González and Magaly medina They used their means to indicate that the former beauty queen would be in the sweet waiting, the realtity boy was approached by the cameras of America shows to give his statements to the speculations.

“We have always had the idea of ​​having a second baby, but not necessarily as a mathematical operation. I mean … that’s the way it is (let everything flow), ”Yaco Eskenazi told the reporter without confirming or denying the pregnancy rumors of Natalie Vértiz.

According to Magaly Medina’s report, the model and host of You are in all would be two months pregnant. However, those involved have not commented on what was said by ATV’s note.

On the other hand, Yaco Eskenazi He commented that he is focused on his work on television and on his return to school.

“I want to resume my studies. I studied until the sixth cycle of hotel management, but I want to go to Communications or Law. My mother-in-law is a lawyer and we talk a lot about these issues. That race draws my attention, “he declared.

The couple, who met on This is War, have a 7-year-old son named Liam. Yaco Eskenazi and Natalie Vértiz were married in 2015 during a civil ceremony, which was televised.

