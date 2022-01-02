Yaco Eskenazi he celebrated the New Year together with his wife Natalie Vértiz and their two young children. However, the happiness of the former reality boy was not complete because he remembered a sad moment in his life.

The father of the former member of This is War died on January 1, 2020. Two years after his death, the television host paid him a tribute with a moving message.

Through their stories of Instagram, Yaco Eskenazi shared a photo where the man was seen together with Natalie Vertiz and his eldest son.

“Happy new year, pa, today is already two years that you are not with us and There is not a day that I do not hear your voice. I love you and I miss you. You live in me in every step I take “ , wrote.

In another part of the message, Yaco Eskenazi He thanked his father, since his first son looks like him.

“You are so present that you gave me Leito, that as if it were not enough, he came out with your Turkish face. Eternal thanks for everything you taught me ”, he concluded.

Yaco Eskenazi remembers his father, who passed away two years ago. Photo: Yaco Eskenazi / Instagram

Yaco Eskenazi reveals that Natalie Vértiz assumed all the household expenses when he was unemployed

On December 30, Yaco Eskenazi He appeared in América Espectáculos and said that during the time when he did not have much work, Natalie Vértiz assumed all the household expenses.

“There was a time when I was a bit unemployed, that is, I had a little job, but sometimes you have to have two or three; and Natalie had to put her shoulder, “he said.

Natalie Vértiz reveals that Yaco Eskenazi is 12 years old

Natalie Vértiz gave details of her relationship with Yaco Eskenazi and told the program América Espectáculos that Yaco Eskenazi is 12 years older than her. The model’s words left the host Jazmín Pinedo astonished.