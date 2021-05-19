During the last program of This is war, the court decided that captains Yaco Eskenazi Y Mario hartStarting tomorrow, they would compete with their teams. Faced with the decision, Natalie Vértiz’s husband took a step to the side.

“Tribunal, you are putting me in a very difficult situation, because you know perfectly well what was the agreement that we had a few months ago to be here. As much as I am a competitive person and have a lion in my heart, there are certain things that I have to respect and things that I cannot do ”.

“As much as I want to compete, I cannot compete. You know that here at EEG I gave everything up, injured my knee and had surgery. And that doesn’t allow me to play at the level my teammates play. I have assumed commitments, I am in the middle of filming a novel. In addition, I have a commitment to my mother, she cooks better than yours, and I cannot risk having an injury here and not being able to fulfill my other obligations ”, he said.

Given the suspense and the response of both captains, the court stated that the decision rested with them. Likewise, he addressed both of them and told them that “this will always be their home.”

“ I don’t have much to think about. It hurts my heart and soul to make this decision, but I am clear about what I have to do and what my commitments are. I do have to step aside, I cannot continue. If this is the moment, I have to assume it as a man that I am and with the pain that this brings, accept that the time has come to say goodbye ”Said the captain of the ‘warriors’ sadly.

Yako said goodbye to the production, the teams and, above all, Johanna San Miguel. “I am happy to have lived these months here with you, with Melissa. To be here is to remember the best years of my life. Coincidentally, my wife is expecting a baby again and many things came together “, he counted.

Finally, the court accepted Eskenazi’s decision and delivered an emotional message to him. “I am proud of your growth and not only in the artistic, but in the great human being and the incredible person that you are. He knows that he will always be able to count on me, ”said the voice of the court.