The Once Machos pichangas are back. With them also the infidelities? Magaly Medina was concerned about the relationship between Natalie Vértiz and Yaco Eskenazi after the latter agreed to play soccer matches with Óscar del Portal and Aldo Miyashiro, who were captured in controversial ampays.

“Be careful, Yaco, many eyes are watching you,” expressed the popular ‘Urraca’ on her ATV program.