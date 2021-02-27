Happier than ever! Yaco Eskenazi and Natalie confirmed that they will become parents again. After this news, both did not hesitate to dedicate emotional words of love.

Therefore, the actor also surprised his wife with a tender message, in which he assured that he has become a better person thanks to her.

“If it’s one thing I’ve become a better man at, that’s probably thanks to Natalie... She is a woman who does not cause to see her cry, it causes to see her happy. Love comes at the moment it has to arrive, and you have to be prepared, because you have to work, ”said Eskenazi, very excited during“ You are in all ”.

Likewise, the program prepared an emotional video in which the couple’s best moments were reviewed, from when they announced their romance until the moment they got married.

As it is remembered, for a few days it was rumored that the former beauty queen was in the sweet waiting, however, until that moment neither of them dared to comment on it.

This February 21, during the broadcast of the America TV space, the couple revealed that they will have their second child.

“Gentlemen we are pregnant. Oh Lord! I was dying to shout this news. This pregnancy I have felt super ours, but already my belly was giving me away “, expressed an excited Natalie Vertiz.

Natalie Vértiz, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.