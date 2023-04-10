This year, Yaco Eskenazi surprised to be announced as the new host of “You are in all” and, after the departure of Choca Mandros from the program for academic reasons, the former reality boy shares the television space only with his wife Natalie Vértiz. The couple has shown that their love is stronger than ever, showing viewers their great chemistry in front of cameras, but this does not mean that they will forgive each other’s mistakes. In a recent broadcast of the program America TVthe model had problems expressing herself, which caused the driver of “My mom cooks better than yours” to interrupt her to correct her.

Yaco Eskenazi recalled an accident that Natalie Vértiz suffered in the past with a vehicle, to which she added: “No, they ran over my foot and I looked right and left. There was no one to see this shame”. Immediately afterwards, her husband corrected her: “Did they run over my foot? Love, you don’t say ‘they ran over my foot’. They stepped on your foot, they didn’t run over”. But she did not remain silent and refuted: “No, it’s that they ran over me, but from the foot”.

