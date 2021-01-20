Yaco Eskenazi and Natalie Vertiz they make up one of the strongest couples in the Peruvian show. The former reality boy and the model have shown since 2015, when they contracted a civil marriage, that their relationship is stronger over the years.

On this occasion, the former footballer also surprised his followers by confirming that he plans to contract a religious marriage with the mother of his son.

It all started on the footballer’s Instagram account Jefferson Farfan. La ‘Foquita’ answered a series of questions asked by anonymous users; one of them was: “The best matri you’ve ever been to?” In this regard, he mentioned Yaco Eskenazi and wrote: “There is no doubt, uffff.”

The driver of My mom cooks better than yours He shared the story of his friend Jefferson Farfán and took advantage of the publication to confirm that he is preparing to go to the altar.

“The religious are coming, prepare your suits,” said Yaco Eskenazi. For her part, Natalie Vértiz added: “Hahaha what a celebration! Yes or no?”. The couple have yet to reveal any further details of their upcoming wedding.

Yaco Eskenazi reflects on Christmas

Through Instagram, the television host Yaco Eskenazi sent a message of reflection on the importance of family love.

“Merry Christmas everyone. This year he taught us that the most important thing is family, the possibility of having those you love close by is priceless. Take advantage of every minute next to yours. Don’t wait for tomorrow to say I love you. Keep taking care of yourself that is how you take care of yours, ”he wrote.

