Dreamlike. Yaco Eskenazi and Natalie Vertiz They celebrated the second birthday of their second son, the fruit of their marriage. It was Natalie herself who shared all the details of the celebration, which included a theme party, healthy sweets, a surprise, an artisanal ice cream stand, and a children’s musical band that left all the guests happy. Vértiz excitedly shared clips from the party and took the opportunity to leave a tender message for her second child.

“I love you, my little one. Two more days for your saint, but today we celebrate in a big way. What a magical day, today we celebrate your love, your company, your health, your existence, we love you so much. Thank you for always being light”wrote the former beauty queen on her official Instagram account.

