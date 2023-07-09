Christian Cueva finds himself in a controversial situation after he was caught drinking beer and did not attend training at his Alianza Lima club. These attitudes of ‘Aladdin’ were harshly criticized by various characters on Peruvian television.

In this sense, Yaco Eskenazi spoke before the recent images of “Magaly TV, the firm”, in which Cueva appears enjoying a party in a well-known nightclub in Trujillo.

What did Yaco say about ‘Aladdin’?

Natalie Vértiz’s husband used his space in the program he hosts on América TV to launch strong criticism of the performance and attitude of christian cave. “A qualified athlete must be this, that he takes care of himself and prepares. I hope that he serves young people who have the dream of being a footballer and do not repeat this, ”Eskenazi began by saying in“ You are in all ”.

In addition, he reflected on the responsibility that athletes should have, especially Peruvian soccer players, during the championship phases and other competitions. “There is time to prepare, to celebrate, and that is hard for us to understand. Since I’m in season, I take care of myself, I can go out for a beer and go home to rest, nothing in excess,” added Yaco.

He also commented on national players who get involved in scandals and controversies, as this affects their performance in the local league and international competitions. “I feel sorry for those who have appeared in the video and because of these indiscipline is that we do not have professional soccer players in the country,” he concluded.

‘Aladdin’ will not continue in Alianza

Alianza Lima reported that christian cave He will receive an administrative sanction after he did not attend the training of the intimate club “without prior coordination”.

The blue and white club reported through its official account on Twitter that Cueva’s contract will be respected until the last day of it, that is, August 31.

“After the investigations carried out on the case of Christian Cueva, the club has proceeded to apply an administrative sanction to the footballer according to the seriousness of the offense committed and as established in the internal regulations. The footballer’s contract will be respected until the last day of it,” the statement said.

