Yaco Eskenazi He celebrated his 44th birthday on December 14. and he was accompanied by his friends and close people. After that, on Saturday in the program 'You are in all' He continued with the greetings and took the opportunity to send a message of gratitude to his mother and his wife, the model Natalie Vértiz. However, the remembered captain of 'The Lions', of 'This is War', starred in an emotional moment when remembering a complicated stage in his life.

Did Yaco Eskenazi break down on his program?

The América TV host dedicated some words after his recent birthday, in which he showed his gratitude to his wife Natalie Vértiz, whom he recognized for always accompanying him in good and bad times. In addition, he broke down when he remembered that last year he experienced a complicated stage in his life.

“Every day I fall in love with my wife, every day I discover things about Nati that make me fall in love more and make me say 'how lucky I am that she chose me as her life partner' (…). I don't feel like I've turned 44, this year I've been reborn, my life has changed a lot, last year was a very difficult year and (…) everything passes”, he expressed.

What did Natalie Vértiz say to Yaco Eskenazi?

After listening to the emotional words of Yaco Eskenazi, Natalie Vertiz She comforted her husband and also thanked him for continuing to sustain their marriage. Likewise, she emphasized his good work as the father of her two children.

“Well, my love, we have already overcome everything and I only have to say thank you, I love celebrating your life, that of our family, of everything we have built together and I can only thank you for being the man I need, the man I your children need“He said while hugging the former reality boy.