The maintenance of the yachts confiscated from the Russian oligarchs costs Italy 40 million dollars a year

Following the invasion of Ukraine, sanctions against Russia also included the seizure of several mega-yachts. According to Bloomberg’s analysis, however, the consequences are very onerous for Italy, which spends as much as 40 million dollars a year on maintenance. The kidnapping, despite being “an image success for Western governments”, from a financial point of view “it’s a total disaster”.

“Most of these immobilized mega-boats drain money and in some places, but not all, that money comes from taxpayers.” According to Bloomberg, keeping a yacht running can cost 10% to 15% of its value, a “vanity tax” that the rich willingly pay but can turn out to be. a drain on taxpayers.

The accounts are quickly made: yachts are less expensive to maintain when they are not sailing at sea; but even using a minimal estimate of 3% of the value of a ship, the Italian and US governments will pay more than $ 50 million a year to keep their megayacht fleets stopped.

“Port sources in France and Spain argue that it is not the taxpayers but the owners themselves who cover the costs of their yachts, but given the sanctions it seems unlikely that this agreement will remain as the war continues and that the assets remain frozen.”

Vladimir Putin’s yacht was also seized in Italy

The Italian authorities have seized at least four superyachts, one of which, according to journalists from the dissident’s team Alexej Navalnybelongs to the Russian president, Vladimir Putin: a practically ship, worth 650 million dollars, with two helipads and a swimming pool that can be transformed into a dance floor. Over 140 meters long, it has been standing still for months in the port of Marina di Carrara. At the port of Imperia there is the “Lady M”, owned by the oligarch Andrei Mordashovthe “Lena” of Gennady Timchenkowhile the port of Trieste hosts the boat called “Sy A” (Sailing Yacht A) of the Russian billionaire Andrey Melnichenkothe largest sailboat in the world and, for this reason, one of the ships that needs more frequent and expensive maintenance: it is worth 550 million dollars and has a mast higher than Big Ben and an underwater observation capsule of glass.

