Yacht Sunk in Palermo, Sensitive Data in Safe That Could Be of Interest to Several Foreign Governments

Top secret documents reportedly contained in the yacht of the British tycoon that sank in Palermo. Specialized divers, who are examining the wreck of the $40 million superyacht that sank off the coast of Sicily in August, causing the deaths of eight people including the British tech magnate Mike Lynchthey asked for a Strengthening security to protect the vessel, for fear that sensitive data stored in its safes may be of interest to foreign governments, multiple sources told CNN. Italian prosecutors who have launched a criminal investigation into multiple manslaughter and negligent shipwreck believe the 56-meter (184-foot) yacht, the Bayesianmay contain highly sensitive data linked to several Western intelligence services, four sources familiar with the investigation and recovery operations said. Lynch was associated with British intelligenceAmericans and other countries through his various companies, including the cybersecurity company he founded, Darktrace.

That company was sold to Chicago-based private equity firm Thoma Bravo in April. Lynch, whose company Revtom Limited of the wife owned the vessel, she was also an adviser to British Prime Ministers David Cameron and Theresa May on science, technology and cyber security during their terms in office, according to the British government and Darktrace public logs. The sunken vessel, which lies on the ocean floor at a depth of around 50 metres, is believed to have watertight safes containing two super-encrypted hard drives containing highly classified information, including access codes and other sensitive data, an official involved in the recovery effort, who asked not to be named, told CNN. Specialized divers with remote cameras have extensively inspected the vessel.

Initially, local law enforcement feared that potential thieves might try to reach the wreck to find expensive jewelry and other valuables still aboard the yacht, according to Fire Department divers who spoke to CNN. They are now concerned that the wreckage, which is expected to be recovered in the coming weeks as part of a criminal investigation into the tragedy, could also be of interest to foreign governments, including Russia and China. They requested that the yacht be closely monitored, both on the surface and with underwater surveillance. “A formal request for greater security of the wreck has been accepted and implemented until it can be recovered,” Francesco Venuto of the Sicilian Civil Protection confirmed to CNN.

Lynch, her 18-year-old daughter Hannah, American lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife Neda, British banker Jonathan Bloomer and his wife Judy, and the yacht’s chef, Recaldo Thomas, died when the vessel sank during a violent storm in the early hours of the morning. Preliminary autopsy results suggest that Bloomer and Morvillo died from suffocation or “dry drowning” when the oxygen in an air pocket in a sleeping cabin ran out. Autopsy results for Lynch and her daughter were less clear. The chef, whose body was found outside the vessel, drowned, the coroner said. Toxicology reports on the dead have not yet been released, but no one suffered any physical injuries when the boat sank.Lynch’s wife, Angela Bacares, and 14 others survived, including Captain James Cutfield, who, along with a deckhand and the yacht’s engine room manager, is under investigation for multiple manslaughter and negligent shipwreck. All were allowed to leave Italy.

Some of the 15 survivors, including nine crew members and six passengers, including a 1-year-old girl, told prosecutors that Lynch “didn’t trust cloud services” and always kept data drives in a secure compartment on the yacht wherever he went, a source in the prosecutor’s office told CNN. None of the crew or passengers who survived the crash were tested for drugs or alcohol because they were “state of shock“, authorities said at a press conference after the bodies were recovered.

Morvillo represented Lynch when he was acquitted in a U.S. criminal fraud case in June related to Hewlett Packard’s acquisition of his software company Autonomy, and Survivors told investigators that the cruise was a celebration of that absolutionaccording to Deputy Prosecutor Raffaele Cammarano. Although Lynch has been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing in the United States, Hewlett Packard has indicated it will not abandon its bid to collect a $4 billion civil award from Lynch’s estate, awarded by a British court in 2022.

In what appears to be a tragic coincidence, Lynch’s business partner Stephen Chamberlain, who was his co-defendant in the U.S. fraud case and former COO of Darktrace, died on August 19, the same day Bayesian sank, after being hit by a car while jogging two days earlier. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office told CNN that Cutfield told them that Lynch had learned about the Chamberlain’s serious condition and had planned to cut short the cruise to return to the UK to visit his business partner, who had been placed on life support.

The Bayesian sank hours before Chamberlain died in a hospital, his lawyer said. Lynch would not have known about his partner’s death, and Chamberlain was in a coma, so he would not have known about the sinking, Chamberlain’s legal counsel said. Prosecutor Ambrogio Cartosio said no personal effects, including Lynch’s computers, jewelry or hard drives, were recovered from the vessel.

However, onboard hard drives and surveillance cameras connected to the yacht’s navigation system have been turned over to investigators to determine if there is any usable data that could indicate how the yacht sank within 16 minutes of the storm’s arrival. The vessel did not have a traditional black box or voyage data recorder to record navigation data or audio on deck. After divers complete surveys of the wreck this week, they will make suggestions on how best to raise the 473-ton vessel without spilling any of the 18,000 gallons of oil and fuel still on board, and how ensure that no sensitive data ends up in the wrong handsThe costs of raising the vessel will fall on its owner, Lynch’s widow, as required by Italian maritime law.

