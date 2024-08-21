Home World

The accident in Italy involving the sunken yacht “Bayesian” claimed several lives. A video shows dramatic scenes immediately before the sinking.

Santa Flavia – The drama surrounding the sunken sailing yacht “Bayesian” off the coast of Sicily continues. Specialist divers have now managed to penetrate into the hull of the ship. On Wednesday afternoon (21 August) it was announced that several bodies had been found there. Among the victims of the accident were yacht owner and tech billionaire Mike Lynch and his daughter Hannah. Meanwhile, a newly discovered surveillance video shows the dramatic moments of the sinking of the luxury yacht.

Surveillance video shows luxury yacht “Bayesian” on raging sea – it sank within 60 seconds

The investigating public prosecutor’s office in Termini Imerese has been able to view a video that was recorded by the cameras of a villa on the shore. The footage shows the yacht “Bayesian” bobbing back and forth on the water in heavy seas. The luxury yacht is clearly struggling with the effects of the storm on the sea, which weather expert Jörg Kachelmann describes as extremely critical. And in the end, it loses this battle.

The owner of the villa saw the dramatic scenes surrounding the “Bayesian”. He described the incident to the Italian news agency Ansahow incredibly fast the yacht sank. “In just 60 seconds you can see the ship disappear. You can see very clearly what is happening. There was nothing that could be done for the boat. It disappeared in a very short time,” said the villa owner.

Survivors of the yacht drama describe moments of the sinking – “It was terrible”

The people on board had very little time to save themselves from sinking. It is now clear that not everyone made it off the ship alive. And the survivors also know that they were very lucky not to die in the yacht drama. “It is a miracle that we are alive,” said the two crew members Leah Randall and Kaja Chichen loudly. Ansa after her rescue. “It was terrible.”

The luxury yacht "Bayesian" sank off the coast of Sicily – several people died.

While 15 of the 22 people on board were rescued by a German captain shortly after the accident, the yacht became a death trap for several people. The wreck of the approximately 50-meter-long “Bayesian” is still on the seabed at a depth of 49 meters. According to the fire department, the ship is lying on its side, which makes underwater work difficult. The “Bayesian” sank early on Monday morning (19 August) in a severe storm with strong winds off the port of Porticello, not far from Palermo.

Initially, seven people were missing, later a body was found in the water. During the search for the six missing people, five more fatalities were recovered on Wednesday (21 August). (kh with dpa)