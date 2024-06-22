Home page World

From: Carmen Mörwald

Press Split

Despite warnings, tourists caused a fire on a Greek island. The incident is causing anger not only on social networks.

Update from June 23, 2024, 9:16 a.m.: The Greek authorities have now arrested 13 crew members of the yacht as suspected arsonists. Despite constant warnings of extreme fire danger, they are said to have lit fireworks off the coast of the popular holiday island of Hydra on Saturday night to entertain the passengers. However, the risk of forest fires will remain high in several regions of central Greece throughout the weekend, the Greek civil protection agency said. However, as a fire service spokesman announced on Sunday morning, most of the fires have been brought under control.

The penalties for intentional or negligent arson were significantly increased in Greece last year. In addition to fines in the five-figure range, prison sentences of up to ten years can now be imposed even for negligent arson.

First report from June 22, 2024: Hydra – Numerous fires throughout the country kept the fire service in Greece on its toes on Saturday (22 June). Despite repeated warnings, there are still people who handle flames – such as passengers on a tourist yacht. They lit fireworks on board off the coast of the island of Hydra on Saturday night, as several Greek media reported. The sparks set fire to the only forest in the area.

Mayor furious: Municipality wants to report those responsible for the tourist yacht fire

According to the report of the German Press Agency (dpa) The passengers of the tourist yacht tried to put out the flames, but then called the fire brigade in Greece and left. The area is inaccessible, and the firefighters can only extinguish the fire from the air and the sea. The fire is not yet under control (as of June 22, 5 p.m.).

Just last year, several forest fires in Greece kept the fire service busy. The fires on the island of Rhodes caused “absolute chaos,” as those affected described it at the time. The popular travel destination then made a promise to future holidaymakers. Whether they can keep this promise remains to be seen given the current situation.

Last year, Greece was also hit by several forest fires. (Archive photo) © Aristidis Vafeiadakis/dpa

The mayor of the island, Giorgos Koukoudakis, was furious in a television interview. He was “outraged that some people are setting off fireworks in a pine forest in such an irresponsible manner,” he was told by the Italian daily The Republic He added on public television that “the municipality will file a civil lawsuit against those responsible for the fire once the preliminary investigation is completed.”

64 forest and bush fires in 24 hours: Tourists set more forest on fire

In rare cases, the authorities are lucky and can catch those responsible: for example, a man was recently arrested who was recorded by several video cameras as he started a fire east of Athens that could only be extinguished after two days. Greece increased the penalties for arson just last year. In addition to fines in the five-figure range, prison sentences of up to ten years can now be imposed for negligent arson.

Fire inferno on Rhodes: Shocking images show how the flames have changed the island View photo gallery

According to the fire service, 64 forest and bush fires broke out in Greece within 24 hours. The situation was particularly problematic on Saturday in an area in the northwest of the Peloponnese peninsula. The situation there is still under control, but strong winds are expected at midday, the broadcaster reported. ERT citing the authorities. Firefighters and volunteers had previously fought the flames all night long.

After the first real heat wave in Greece: Civil protection calls for vigilance

Meanwhile, the whole of Greece is on high alert. On Saturday, the civil protection agency called for extreme vigilance, as the risk of fire remains “very high”, especially in the Attica region, on the island of Peloponnese in the south and in the center of the country. According to the Italian daily newspaper, last week Greece experienced its first real heatwave of the season, with isolated temperatures of more than 44 degrees. (dpa)