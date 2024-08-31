Senator Kerimov’s Yacht Rams Passenger Boat in Bodrum

The 90-meter yacht Ice, previously owned by Russian Senator Suleiman Kerimov, rammed a small vessel with passengers in Bodrum, Turkey, reports Telegram– Mash channel.

There were about ten people on board the motorboat A.MEY, including children. The vessel’s stern was damaged, and the superyacht had a large scratch on its bow.

According to the channel, the yacht is worth $150 million. In 2015, Kerimov sold it to the son of the President of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue.

In 2022, it was reported that the Fiji Republic authorities had seized the yacht Amadea, which local police said belonged to Suleiman Kerimov. It had entered Fiji’s exclusive economic zone without permission from the authorities.