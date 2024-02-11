the accident

Fear on Saturday evening in San Felice Circeo, where a vast fire engulfed three boats that were moored. According to initial information, the fire that broke out on a first yacht, due to strong winds, affected two other nearby boats.

The firefighters and carabinieri intervened immediately and, in addition to putting out the flames, carried out an initial inspection to identify the causes of the fire which, at the moment, are still being investigated.



