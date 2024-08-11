Home World

Sandra Sporer

The yachts of two famous people have collided. The angry owner of one of the two luxury yachts shared a video of the incident.

Naples – A frightening scene has taken place in the port of Naples. Two luxury yachts belonging to famous people have collided. Despite desperate attempts by the crew to alert the other ship to the impending danger, the collision could not be prevented.

Steve Jobs’ widow’s yacht rams another luxury yacht – owner shares video of the incident

The yacht that was rammed is the “Lady Moura”, owned by Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego, reports FocusThe other yacht, the Venus, belongs to Laurene Powell Jobs, the widow of Steve Jobs. Pliego explained in a post on X on August 7 that the Venus rammed the Lady Moura while it was anchored in the port of Naples. In the post, he also shared a video of the incident, which, according to the report, occurred in late July.

The video shows the crew of the “Lady Moura” desperately trying to alert the other ship to the impending collision by waving and shouting. Despite their warnings, a collision occurs. Pliego reports in his post that nothing happened except for a scratch. “But it’s a big scratch that will take a lot of work to repair.”

Crews of the two yachts blame each other for the collision

However, the billionaire is annoyed. “I would like to know what the captain and crew were doing that they didn’t see a yacht the size of mine in front of them,” he writes on X. He is sharing the video “so that you can see that there is no shortage of assholes in the world and understand how important it is to have a responsible and attentive captain at the helm.”

The crew of the “Venus” meanwhile blames the “Lady Moura” for the collision, as krone.at They claim that Pliego’s yacht had thrown out an anchor chain twice as long as required. This would have led to the collision due to the waves. A mishap also happened to the Geissens with their yacht off Dubai. (sp)