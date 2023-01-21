The Italian authorities continue the hunt for Dmitry Mazepin and to his yacht Aldabra, seized under EU sanctions but disappeared from the port of Olbia. A disappearance cloaked in mystery, which has a clear connection with Formula 1, since the Russian oligarch financed the career in the Circus of his son Nikita, a Haas driver in 2021. After the outbreak of war in Ukraine, the EU accused the Mazepin family closeness to the President of Russia Vladimir Putin, arranging economic sanctions and property seizures in March. Evidently, however, Mazepin managed to evade the restrictive measures.

The yellow flames are looking for the oligarch a Marble Fortbecause here is his last trace in chronological order, i.e. an open domicile for renting a villa and here – according to police sources contacted by the Guardian – has tax residency. The municipality has published the notice of storage of a report from the financial police with which the authorities must notify him of the ‘freezing’ of his yacht, which has been missing from Italian waters for months, and the administrative fine of around 500 thousand euros. In theory Mazepin, after the messengers have not found him at the tax domicile, should be presented to the protocol office within 30 days. The hopes that this will happen are obviously zero, but it is standard practice for the municipality to inform – in the event of a negative outcome – the yellow flames, sending everything back and writing that the recipient cannot be found. Again according to the British newspaper, they would even be two sons yacht disappeared from Italy. Both would be called Aldabra but would fly two different flags.

The financiers of the Olbia Group have ascertained that the 22-metre yacht stopped at Bizerte, in Tunisia, thanks to a Sardinian commander. According to police sources, Mazepin would have commissioned a foreign company which in turn would have hired the captain to take the boat out of Olbia. It is the first case in Italy of a fine for violating the sanctions for the war in Ukraine. Like the yacht, the villa in Punta Capaccia (on the Costa Smeralda), nicknamed Rocky Ram, is also seized. That Mazepin just can’t take it away.