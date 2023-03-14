Spiegel: Yacht linked to Nord Stream attack found near Rügen island in Germany

The Bavaria Cruiser 50 model yacht, which was allegedly used to prepare a terrorist attack on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, was found in the open air on Cape Bug of the German island of Rügen. The magazine writes about it Spiegel with reference to their own data.

The publication noted that the yacht associated with the Nord Stream terrorist attack was found near Rügen in Germany. “According to a Spiegel study, the ship on which the alleged group of bombers went to the Nord Stream pipelines is standing on Cape Bug on the island of Rügen,” the publication notes.

It is emphasized that the territory of the island is a former military port. The magazine also found that the email address used to rent the ship may point to Ukraine.

Earlier, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, called for an urgent investigation into the explosions at Nord Stream. In her opinion, the departure from working on a UN Security Council resolution on this issue “will be evidence of intentionally created obstacles to establishing the truth.”