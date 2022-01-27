Yacht Club Games Presents is the event organized by the team of Shovel Knight which will take place on February 1st at 22.00, Italian time, and will be attended by important announcements as part of a sixty-minute broadcast.

Last November Yacht Club Games postponed Shovel Knight Dig and it is possible there are Announcements on the game, coming later this year, as well as on the other projects currently in the works at the studio.

The event will include a huge amount of updates, sequences of gameplay never seen before and the announcement of downloadable content for several games as well as what is referred to as a mega announcement.

At the end of the broadcast, the developers of Yacht Club Games will finally hold a question and answer session with fans led by Jirard Khalil of Xplay.