A two-deck yacht caught fire in St. Petersburg on an area of ​​50 square meters. This is reported by the regional branch of the EMERCOM of Russia in its Telegram-channel.

It is specified that the fire occurred in the technical room of the moored yacht. There were no casualties as a result of the incident. The fire was put out by 32 firefighters and 7 pieces of equipment. “The firefighters of the Russian Emergencies Ministry extinguished the fire on the yacht and prevented a fuel spill,” they added.