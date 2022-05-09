Wwhere do we want to start? With the King of Sweden or Her Majesty’s secret agent, Carl XVI. Gustaf or 007? Or the investment banker who wants to buy a boat to round off an exciting career and then buys the entire boat manufacturer?

There are tons of ways to get into this story. With a 5 million dollar evening dress, for example, or with the bearded giant named Johan, who looks like a Viking who has calmed down after numerous raids, who is actually a person who could hardly be more likeable, who knows the king, 007 and recently built a barn with his own hands using Viking techniques, without using a single nail. Or with Niklas, the eternally quarreling mahogany whisperer, who is never satisfied with his work, varnishing and sanding, varnishing and sanding, varnishing and sanding, layer by layer, at least 16 in number, until someone snaps at him that he should finally stop , because the status of perfection has long since been reached.

It’s best to start with what this is all about, the boat. It’s called a torpedo, but it’s not a torpedo boat, it’s something very reminiscent of a Riva Aquarama. The manufacturer is the company J Craft from the Swedish island of Gotland, from where Vikings set off on long journeys 1200 years ago, sometimes to trade, sometimes to plunder, sometimes as a succession of both. This boat, J Craft’s largest, most beautiful and only model, is so special that it was used as the backdrop for a fashion shoot with a model wearing a $5 million black diamond-studded dress. And for a Chanel advertising campaign. It is almost as rare as a blue Mauritius and proof that a combination of crispbread and caviar can work.









The year 1999 is the year in which the restaurateur and hotelier Björn Jansson, a man with many contacts, including those in the highest circles, in the island’s capital Visby, is thinking about a boat according to his very special ideas. He uses the Riva Aquarama as a model, the most famous sports boat of all time, grace coupled with engine tubes, a curve star of the sixties like the Bardot, floating Ferrari of the jet set, prop of the nobility and today as a vintage car worth a fortune. Jansen has a kind of replica of the Aquarama in mind, only larger: 38 feet in length, a good eleven meters instead of eight, not from northern Italy but from the far north, not made of wood like back then, but made of fiberglass with mahogany veneer on the deck. The J of the surname is sufficient as a company name.







Jansson considers who he could sell such a boat to in the course of marketing and leafs through his phone book. This seems to contain promising entries in this regard. However he arranges it, the customer for the construction number 1 of the boat, which was not called a torpedo at the time but a convertible cruiser, is the Swedish king. “Polaris” is stationed in Saint-Tropez, where he is said to still be using it today.