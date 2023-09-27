Yacht Briatore, new investigation and risk of yet another trial. Here’s what happens

The infinite question relating to yacht by Flavio Briatore it seemed definitively closed with the final word put in by Cassation that he had decided to absolution on boat tax fraud Force Blue. But now an incredible new chapter in the story opens. Those who have this very long diatribe end up in trouble investigatedit is – we read in Repubblica – a crime that the Penal Code defines “competition in misdirection“. So much so that the prosecutors of the Genoa Prosecutor’s Office requested and obtained a trial for Walter Pardiniformer director of the Genoa Revenue Agency, and two Elena officials It costs and Claudia Sergi; more Andrea Paroliniaccountant from Briatore.

The accusation, contained in a request for indictmentconcerns a opinion jurisprudential favorable to Briatore that it should have muddy the waters in the ongoing trial regarding the alleged VAT evasion on the Force Blue yacht. The initial hypothesis, the crime of corruption, – explains Il Fatto Quotidiano – was declassified after the closure of the investigations. At the time of the events Pardini was already under investigation for corruption, for another matter. Finance intercepted him while trying to send a message to Briatore: “This is my personal phone, so now if you want to make me an obscene proposal…”.

