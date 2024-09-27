A website that is raising funds supposedly with the aim of financing actions against the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela is making Chavismo angry.

On Wednesday night (25), Venezuela’s Minister of the Interior, Justice and Peace, Diosdado Cabello, said on his television program that a “tun tun operation” will be launched against people who donated money to the Ya Casi Venezuela platform. (“Almost there, Venezuela”).

“Operation tun tun” is a Chavista expression, created in response to the 2017 protests to designate the repression of critics of the regime.

“A tun tun operation is coming for those who donated money there. A friend of mine, who is a minister, told me that a special operation is coming to locate those who collaborated”, said Cabello, according to information on the website Efecto Cocuyo.

The minister claimed, without evidence, that the opposition leader, María Corina Machado, was linked to the website.

Created after the electoral fraud of July 28, the website Ya Casi Venezuela spent a few days with the message “The game is over for the regime: this time it is DIFFERENT. Venezuela is almost there”, along with a countdown that ended on the 16th.

After this deadline came to an end, an online fundraising campaign was revealed to supposedly finance resistance to Chavismo. As of Thursday evening (26), almost US$1.3 million had been raised out of a target of US$10 million.

At first, it was speculated that businessman and former American soldier Erik Prince, founder of the private security company Blackwater, was behind Ya Casi Venezuela, as he shared a video of the movement on his X account.

However, the website now carries the following message: “We do not represent any external figure, we are the same Venezuelans who resisted, endured and persevered.”

“Our movement is the crystallization of the collective desire for freedom, a cry that comes from the bottom of the heart of every citizen who dreams of a better future”, added the website’s maintainers, who did not clarify which actions will be financed with the money raised – only that contributions “will be directed towards strategic actions aimed at restoring institutions and legitimately elected representatives, restoring justice and ensuring transcendental change for our country”.

Before Cabello’s demonstration, Venezuela’s attorney general, Tarek William Saab, had announced the opening of an investigation into the website, alleging that those responsible are committing “crimes” and that its donors are “accomplices”. Maduro also expressed concern about the platform.

“In the face of countdown clocks, we have to polish our rifles, and we polish them,” he said at a public event, while the identity of those responsible for Ya Casi Venezuela remains a mystery.