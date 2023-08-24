Of Laura Cuppini

The work completes the set of human chromosomes and adds 30 million new bases to the genome map we currently use as a reference

The human Y chromosome and its role in the development of disease have long been a mystery. Now part of the puzzle has been unraveled by an international study led by the National Human Genome Research Institute (USA), published in the scientific journal Naturesshowing for the first time the complete sequences of 43 Y chromosomes. An essential step forward in understanding the role of this chromosome in human evolution and biology. The 43 structures sequenced cover 180,000 years of human evolution.

Sex chromosomes Chromosomes are structures made up of DNA and proteinsare found in the cell nucleus and contain genetic information of the individual. Each human cell contains 23 pairs of chromosomes. X and Y determine the male or female sex (the XY or XX pairs respectively): it has been hypothesized that they originated from a pair of structurally similar chromosomes and that Y subsequently underwent significant degradation, losing 97% of its set of genes over millions of years. Consequently, the possibility is taken into consideration by scholars human Y chromosomes may in the distant future disappear altogether

for example, it has been observed that some males lose them in cell division during aging, with unclear consequences on health.

The two new studies The Y chromosome contains numerous repetitive sequences which make complete sequencing difficult. But two works, including the one mentioned above, have made it possible to take important steps forward. The Telomere-to-Telomere consortium (T2T) published the first complete Y-chromosome sequence from a single individual of European ancestry in a study that was always published on Natures (The complete sequence of a human Y chromosome). At the same time, a team led by Charles Lee, professor at the Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine in Farmington (USA), assembled the Y chromosomes of 43 unrelated males, almost half of whom are from African ancestry. The two works, published simultaneously in the prestigious magazine, reveal a highly variable nature of the Y chromosomes between individuals (45.2 million to 84.9 million base pairs, which is the measure of the length of double-stranded nucleic acid sequences) and provide an important basis for future studies of male fertility and development of certain diseases.

Genomic sequencing The Telomere-to-Telomere consortium study presents the complete 62,460,029 base pair sequence of a Y chromosome, correcting several errors in the reference human genomic sequence (known as GRCh38) and adds to current knowledge over 30 million base pairs (the human genome contains about 3.2 billion), as well as 41 protein-coding genes present in the Y chromosome. Genomic sequencing technologies require the breakdown of DNA into short fragments (about 250 bases long). These fragments are then reassembled into the complete genome. The method is very accurate but does not work for the entire genome. Most of the sequences, including the current reference (GRCh38), are about 90% complete, because highly repetitive or complex sections are difficult to assemble accurately. GRCh38 particularly deficient with regard to the Y chromosome. While the other X chromosome, larger and rich in genes, has been extensively studied, the Y chromosome (whose genes help govern crucial reproductive functions, including sperm production) often been overlooked outside of male fertility studies.

Men's health Now the work of the Jackson Laboratory, carried out in collaboration with other international research centers, has revealed for the first time a complete picture of key features of the Y chromosome. An important step, because the role of this chromosome in male health is poorly understood. Some indications on its importance have recently been brought into focus by two studies which investigated its functions in relation to the aggressive characteristics of colorectal and bladder cancers in men. One of the studies showed that tumors that have lost the Y chromosome can more effectively evade the immune shield of T cells (lymphocytes). The latest research shows that Proper function of the Y chromosome gene is extremely important for men's overall health said Charles Lee.