A significant slowdown of the spread and a mitigation of the epidemic in Salento, the infected area where Xylella killed millions of olive trees. The first results of the studies carried out by the Cnr of Bari on how the propagation of the bacterium has changed over time were presented on 19 and 20 August, in Lyon, at the fourth European Conference on Xylella organized by Efsa, the EU Food Safety Authority. The website www.quotidianodipuglia.it writes it.

Next October will be ten years since the discovery of the presence, in Puglia, of this pathogen described for the first time by Newton Pierce in 1892 when, in the United States, he destroyed more than 345,000 hectares of vineyards. Since, Xylella it has come a long way and, aided by globalization, reached in 2013 as far as a handkerchief of land in the area around Gallipoli.

Starting from there, in a decade, he destroyed 22 million olive trees, many centenary or millenary, erasing in the blink of an eye the landscape that had made the Salento all over the world and the memory that landscape kept.

