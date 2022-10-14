The XXII SIOMMMS National Congress is underway in Bari, the most important scientific society dealing with osteoporosis, metabolic diseases of the skeleton and disorders of mineral exchange. International experts are discussing the news, training young clinicians and researchers from every corner of Italy. During the works, the Impact project was presented, the role of vitamin D and the new drug Romosozumab that will help fight osteoporosis was discussed
#XXII #SIOMMMS #National #Congress #Bari #focus #osteoporosis #vitamin
