Xuxa shared a fictitious story through her Instagram account, in which she said that she was responsible for infecting her mother with COVID-19, a virus that has put Brazil on health alert.

The Brazilian model and actress shared a video from her social network to raise awareness among all citizens of her country. She recounted how the recklessness of many people endangers the lives of their loved ones.

“Hello, my name is Xuxa Meneghel. I went out to meet friends on a beach, then I went back to my house, my mother was there, whom I hugged and kissed, there my mom got COVID-19. I killed my mom“Xuxa said to later clarify that it is not his case, but an example.

In her post, the child cheerleader noted that Brazil It is immersed in a true health crisis, since the health system collapsed due to the high number of infected and deaths due to the coronavirus.

“There is no way to open beds anymore. Money is no longer a solution. Our only way out of the current collapse is to convince, educate and educate the population to take this moment seriously, ”he wrote.

“Fight against trivialization, denialism and abandonment. Stay home, avoid going out, always wear a mask, follow the rules. Now it is an effort for us to get out of this until the vaccine arrives. Let’s help health professionals! ”, He recommended Xuxa.

