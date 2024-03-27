Presenter will have to pay the costs of the case and the fees of Rosane Félix's defense lawyers

The 40th Civil Court of Rio de Janeiro rejected a lawsuit filed by presenter Xuxa Meneghel against the state deputy Rosane Felix (PSD-RJ) in which she requested compensation for moral damages in the amount of R$150,000 after the deputy associated her children's book “Maya: Baby Rainbow” with pedophilia and sexual exploitation. The information is from the newspaper The globe.

The action filed by Xuxa took place after the deputy made a motion to repudiate the book, in the plenary of Alerj (Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro).

“Aren’t pedophilia and child sexual exploitation enough? What else is this group wanting? They need to leave our children alone. We will not allow children’s innocence to be affected by this kind of thing.”declared Rosane at the time.

According to the decision, the deputy's speech was not an offense to Xuxa but rather an “expression of critical opinion”. Because she lost the case, the presenter will have to pay the costs of the case and the fees of Rosane's defense lawyers.

O Power360 He contacted Congresswoman Rosane Félix, Xuxa's advisors and the TJ-RJ (Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro), but there was no response until the publication of this report. The space remains open for demonstrations.