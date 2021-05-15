When ten years ago many still did not know the impact that YouTube could have, Jesús Segovia Pérez, better known as Xuso Jones (Murcia, 31 years old), used this platform to upload videos where he sang and played the guitar from his room while his parents and his older brother lived oblivious to the entertainment of the youngest of the family. One day he met some friends to pick up food in his car at a well-known hamburger franchise and the grace of order singing with the background melody of Beautiful girlsSean Kingston’s was his greatest catapult to fame. That night, Jones put up that “fun adventure with friends” on his Internet channel and the next morning he had become the star of one of the viral videos of the moment with hundreds of thousands of reproductions, which today are more than ten million . He had just woken up, but did not know that his true dream was about to begin. “It was the most profitable order of my life,” he remembers EL PAÍS with a smile.

A musical menu that earned him an advertising campaign for the same franchise and a contract with a record company that took him to Los Angeles, California, to record his first studio album. A decade later Xuso Jones – the surname he adopted from the guitarist of the British band McFly – looks back and continues to remember that moment as one of “the greatest follies” of his life. “I, a kid from Murcia who didn’t know how all this was going,” he says and still remembers with emotion when he attended the Latin Grammys for the first time, he met Enrique Iglesias or his work hand in hand with Rihanna’s songwriter. Now presents Tequila, a new theme song that he sings with the Bombai group and that is the advance of what will soon be his third album and in which, as a good Murcian, he has put his good chorrico of lemon.

The new collaboration with the Valencian group arose during the confinement. “We are friends, I suggested they do a song together and it all came together,” says Jones excitedly. The pandemic has given him a lot: writing, composing and, above all, enjoying people. As a good “native of the Internet”, as he defines himself, he has done so through social networks, his main tool to reach the whole world. Although it barely accumulates 290,000 followers on Instagram and a similar figure in Tik TokJones admits that those platforms are where he has the most fun.

In them he no longer shows that boy who in a self-taught way sang and played the guitar in his room a la Justin Bieber with a hat and bangs. Now he sees it as a showcase that has allowed his admirers to know that the artist is renovating his house in Murcia, that every morning he likes to take a walk along the Mar Menor, that he boasts and promotes local and local products and that he has a knock with cleanliness and order. He confesses to being a maniac and is passionate about spending time leaving every corner of his home spotless. And what started as a video of tips on how to clean the oven or the joints of the bathroom tiles ended up becoming another profitable business after some supermarkets and brands have hired him to promote their products.

It is not the only project that has been achieved thanks to the pandemic. During the months of the strictest confinement, Xuso began to hold a kind of consultation every Friday night with his followers from Instagram called The slutty night. “I did it for the people and for myself. I had two options: either start crying every day or start having fun. And I discovered that what I did was entertaining myself and, at the same time, it made many happy ”. It started as something rustic where he would stand in front of the camera with a glass of wine with cola, but he liked it so much that every week the staging was improving, created a merchandising and he pulled the agenda so that some well-known faces such as Florentino Fernández or Mónica Naranjo would connect to chat for a few minutes. Another achievement that he is now profiting from again since next week he is going to record a pilot program on a television set.

Although luck has accompanied Jones all these years, he actually confesses that he has not left anything to chance: “In the end, my life is the result of crazy ideas that I give shape to, that I work on and I know how to take advantage of.” He defines himself as naive – “they slip it all over me,” he says – but also very hard-working and conscientious. Success guarantees you and happiness for doing what you like the most as well. He has been the opening act for Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez, was in second position to represent Spain in Eurovision in 2016 (finally it was Barei) and has participated in programs such as MasterChef Celebrity or Your face is familiar to me, where he has finished conquering the family audience for his naturalness and shamelessness. “I will go to the grave with great experiences,” he laughs.

He assures that he dares with everything and that an artist has to know how to function in various fields, that is why he is not afraid to mix his musical career with entertainment. “I do not like to pigeonhole,” admits who has also published three novels. Not afraid of haters, who has them, and has learned that “in this life you can not like everyone.” “As long as you are with the praise of the people you go up to the vine and as long as you stay with the criticism you sink into misery. The main thing is that you know who you are and not hurt anyone ”, he reflects.

Although his dream has always been music, he passed a degree in Tourism for the peace of mind of his family. At home it is still Chus and his parents continue to watch in disbelief every time they go out to eat and someone comes to ask them for a photo with their son. He poses with the same naturalness as he did a decade ago because, he assures, despite having two studio albums and being a well-known face on television, he has just started in this world. “I’m on the first step, I have a lot left to live, to enjoy, to suffer …”, he says without hiding feeling “truly privileged.”