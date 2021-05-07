The Murcian collaborates with the Valencian band in a fresh song with a video clip shot in La Manga that transports us to summer Xuso Jones with the Bombai group for the video clip of ‘Tequila’.

Xuso jones summer brings us closer with ‘Tequila’, the song that he released with him Valencian group Bombai. ‘Tequila’ is the first advance single from the new project by Xuso Jones, an artist who has accumulated more than 800k followers on his social networks in collaboration with the popular band Bombai.

Bombai and Xuso join forces after reaping multiple successes, with which they have managed to sneak into numerous playlists such as Novedades Friday Spain, Classic Pop and even sneak into traditional media such as Cadena Dial or 40 main. The Murcian presents a cool, fun and positive pop theme with an urban touch that reflects very well the essence of both.

The artists present a video clip shot in La Manga with an aesthetic full of color and joy that transports us to the summer months that is already available on YouTube.