The journalist Mara Torres immerses her guests in a journey of emotions and memories. At dawn, viewers have the opportunity to listen to an interview with a gattopard, as the guests of the SER program call ‘El Faro’. “We started on the seashore and said goodbye in a lighthouse”, thus begins the program directed by Mara Torres.

Every night the journalist receives a public figure to remind him of his most hidden memories and to embark on a journey that begins at the seashore and ends up traversing his life until he reaches a lighthouse. The last to visit ‘El Faro’ was Xuso Jones from Murcia who began the interview by giving himself a pseudonym, as is the tradition of the programme.

«The eternal summers in Mazarrón»



‘Manuel’, the name that the Murcian has chosen for this interview, has begun his journey by looking back, to a past that took him directly to Mazarrón and its beaches. Xuso explains that he has chosen ‘Manuel’ as a pseudonym in honor of his family because many relatives are called that way.

Mara has reminded her guest of the name of the gang with which she spent her summers, ‘Los Fileros’. Xuso is surprised that the journalist knows this information and tells that this group of friends was his gang when he was five years old with whom he spent the summers. “We are the grandchildren of the fishermen from the Mazarrón beach, in front of Isla de Paco and people who had acquired these fishermen’s houses”. He confesses that this memory “evokes the summers in Mazarrón at my grandparents’ house.”

Xuso talks excitedly about his childhood and his “eternal summers”, as he calls them, in which everything was going to the beach with friends, listening to the Caribe Mix album and enjoying the also eternal summer nights. He confesses that a very special moment for him was going to the summer theaters with his French omelette sandwich and his cushion. “It gives me happiness and that is a super basic plan, but in the simple and in the basics there is also wealth and happiness,” says the Murcian and affirms that every summer, at least once, he returns to a cinema just like he did as a child.

She also fondly remembers one of the most special moments of her summers, spending time with her cousins ​​and her grandfather on their little boat. «We used to go out every summer on my grandfather’s boat like two or three times to fish. He would take us out at five in the morning and we would go to Puerto de Mazarrón. All the cousins ​​used to go fishing and I remember that moment in the port having churros with chocolate for breakfast. Then we all got on the boat, ”describes the excited Murcian.

It is a tradition of this program and its presenter to transport the guests to moments from the past in which more than one confessed to being moved, but in the interview with Xuso there was also time for laughter. Mara couldn’t get past the moment she introduced Xuso Jones to the world. The Murcian went viral in 2012 for uploading a video on YouTube in which he went to a McAuto for a hamburger, but he asked in a very special way: singing. A few weeks later, Xuso was recording in Los Angeles, which led him to open for world-renowned stars such as Justin Bieber or Selena Gómez.

Everything changed during the pandemic when he began to record videos and upload a lot of content to social networks and put music aside more. He was recognized as one of the best influencers, according to the Forbes list. Mara has also reminded him of the moment when Xuso was locked in the “warm” bazaar of Cabo de Palos, as he calls it. “When I was locked up I thought they were making me an innocent, innocent,” says Xuso with a laugh. In 3 hours, the reels that he published on his social networks went viral and the whole world knew the anecdote of him at the Cabo de Palos bazaar.

Xuso also talked about his latest project, his book ‘Jaspao’, in which he tells cleaning tricks. “I have sold more books than records,” confesses the influencer. He found that in the cleaning tips videos he has created a veritable community of people who use these tips very well. “The first video I uploaded was shown how he cleaned the toilet and three million people saw it, then I thought I was not the only cleaning geek,” Xuso told Mara.

To end the program, Mara wants her guest to end their journey in a lighthouse and asks for a name and a song to accompany this moment. Xuso chose to be at the Cabo de Palos lighthouse and have a good chat with his father while listening to a song by Maná, a group that his father always took in the car when they traveled with the family. Guest and interviewer say goodbye to the listeners with ‘El muelle de San Blás’, a song by Maná, in the background.