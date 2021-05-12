Music. The Murcian singer launches ‘Tequila’ together with the Valencians Bombai, the first preview of his new album, “the most authentic of my career” Xuso Jones with the Bombai group for the video clip of ‘Tequila’. ROSA MARTÍNEZ Wednesday, 12 May 2021, 02:27



It promises a party, dance tunes and also a slow-paced song. ‘Tequila’ is the letter of introduction to the new album by Xuso Jones (Murcia, 1989), an album that, the artist defines, is “the most authentic of my career.” It’s finished, but it doesn’t have a release date yet. «We are going to release ‘single’ to ‘single’ until we