The coronavirus pandemic brought with it the need to adopt new habits to avoid the spread of the virus, such as the use of chinstrap (mask), and several companies went out to compete with Innovative designs that combine technology and health.

Xupermask It is the latest design in the segment that comes from the hand of the American rapper Will.i.am, which partnered with the manufacturer Honeywell, to launch a sophisticated product with three-speed fans that promote air circulation.

This chinstrap has HEPA filters that can remove most harmful particles, including mold spores, to meet the protection standards required by the pandemic.

But beyond its safety, Xupermask gathers certain design features that give it its own style. In the project is involved Jose Fernandez, the designer of the spacesuits of Space X, who opted for some touches of color, both in the white and black versions.

Xupermask uses a silicone face seal that can be adjusted to each user. Photo: Honywell.

In addition, this particular mask has LED indicators around the HEPA filters and built-in headphones with noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.0 and autonomy of up to seven hours.

As revealed by the company, the price for both combinations is the same: a total of $ 299. It can be booked on the official Xupermask website from April 8.

Xupermask, the new design chinstrap with built-in headphones. Photo: Honywell.

PuriCare Air Purifying, the LG design

The South Korean company LG presented in mid-2020 a mask model, with fans that filter and clean the air that the user breathes, in addition to HEPA 13 filters that eliminate 97.3% of viruses.

LG PuriCare Air Purifying Mask emerged in the middle of the pandemic as a solution to the quality problems of homemade masks and the environmental and economic cost of disposable ones.

Its features include two high-efficiency HEPA 13 filters that eliminate 97.3% of viruses and 93% of bacteria, in addition to filtering dust, pollen and allergens.

LG announced its PuriCare Air Purifying smart mask in October 2020. Photo: LG

The South Korean company explained that the mask is made of medical grade silicone with electromagnetic safety, and has an ergonomic design so that it can fit “perfectly” to the face. Its weight is 126 grams.

It also has two fans to provide clean and filtered air while a patented respiratory sensor detects the cycle and volume of the breath and adjusts the speed of the fans according to the needs of the consumer.

The 820mAh battery offers up to eight hours of operation, according to LG.

Razer also has its model

On the other hand, the manufacturer Razer recently confirmed that its smart mask and customizable lighting system Project Hazel will eventually hit the market.

Razer made an investment and plans to “proceed to make a reality and launch the smart mask”, as stated by the company’s CEO, Min-Liang Tan, in an interview with Yahoo Finance.

The brand had already unveiled this mask concept in January, during the technology and consumer fair CES 2021.

Razer’s Project Hazel has a built-in microphone and voice amplifier. Photo: Razer.

Project Hazel features the N95 medical grade respirator that uses removable and rechargeable active ventilators, as well as smart pods that regulate airflow and remove 95 percent of particulates.

Razer has also thought about social interaction, which is why Project Hazel has a clear and transparent design, which allows other people to see facial gestures.

It also has interior lights that activate automatically in the dark, so that users can continue to express themselves in low light. And a microphone and an amplifier to improve the user’s speech.

Project Hazel uses replaceable and rechargeable disc type fans They can be disinfected inside their dual-purpose wireless fast-charging case, with a disinfectant UV light inside. This avoids the generation of waste. Is made of recyclable plastic and lined with silicon, with cooling and active air regulation.

SL