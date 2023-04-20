CubeGame And Gamera Gamestogether with the developers Softstar Entertainment And DOMO Studio announced the turn-based RPG Xuan Yuan Sword: Mists Beyond the Mountains. It will come up Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam during 2023 and it is a remastered version of Xuan Yuan Sword IIIwhich first launched in 1999 on PC.

Below is the announcement trailer.

Xuan-Yuan Sword: Mists Beyond the Mountains – Announce Trailer

Source: CubeGame Street Gematsu