XTB moves the war for savings: the broker has raised the interest of its remunerated account to 3.5% SAE (equivalent annual rate) during the first three months, from the previous 3.1%. After 90 days, remuneration will become 1.25%. XTB does not require a minimum amount or any other link. Whoever contributes, for example, 1,000 euros, will get more than 8 gross euros – approximately – in total in those three months. Interest payment is automatically made the first five days of the month.

That 3.5% places the XTB savings account among those that best remunerate their customers. Among the highest interests is also the 3.04% paid revolut -The British Neobanco- and the 2.79% offered by the German bank Trade Republic.

The advantage offered by accounts on fixed term deposits is that they are totally liquid, that is, The client can access their money at any timeinstead of having it frozen For a certain period of time (which is generally 3, 6 or 12 months), as with deposits. The time is over to hunt deposits of more than 2.50% to 3 months.

Entities try to scratch new clients in an environment marked by the decreases of types of the European Central Bank (ECB). The cuts, which began in June last year, have been undermining savings and deposit accounts for months. Traditional banks have also joined the battle to capture savers, but in this case they demand linking. Stands out Ibercaja, which pays up to 5.09% in your account Come on, but in exchange for domiciled payroll or unemployment benefit, among other requirements (such as having at least 6 positions domiciled to the semester).