XSEEDGames has anticipated that he will reveal a new title during theAnime Expo 2024which will be held in Los Angeles from 4 to 7 July. In addition to this mysterious game, a demo of which will also be available For all the participants of the event, the software house will present four titles, namely:

PHARMACY – those who approach the stand will receive a free fan in the shape of the game’s mascot, Lookie-Loo.

– those who approach the stand will receive a free fan in the shape of the game’s mascot, Lookie-Loo. Corpse Party II: Darkness Distortion – those who approach the stand will receive a free keychain featuring the game’s cast.

– those who approach the stand will receive a free keychain featuring the game’s cast. NARUTO: Emblem Battle – those who try it will receive the first collectible emblem as a gift, which can be used in the Arcades when the game is officially released.

– those who try it will receive the first collectible emblem as a gift, which can be used in the Arcades when the game is officially released. Potionomics: Masterwork Edition – those who approach the stand will receive a pin as a gift.

So we just have to wait to find out what it’s all about.

Source: XSEEDGames Street Gematsu