UPspec Gaming, the manufacturer of the accessory xScreen For Xbox Series Sbecame part of the program Designed for Xbox. This means that their screen for the Microsoft console has become an officially licensed product.
Announced in June 2021, xScreen transforms the Xbox Series S into a quasi-portable console, adding a display that allows you to play even without a televisiondespite having to remain connected to the electricity grid.
The design of the device and the fact that it can be connected to the Microsoft console in such a simple and natural way, “extending” the form factor of the platform and closing on the body, have won over a large number of users and the Redmond company itself.
A beautiful success story
“We are excited to announce that UPspec Gaming is now part of the Designed for Xbox program and that xScreen for Xbox Series S is our first officially licensed product,” reads the company’s post.
Responding to compliments from various users, UPspec Gaming revealed that it currently does not plan to create a version of xScreen for Xbox Series custom designs.
