UPspec Gaming, the manufacturer of the accessory xScreen For Xbox Series Sbecame part of the program Designed for Xbox. This means that their screen for the Microsoft console has become an officially licensed product.

Announced in June 2021, xScreen transforms the Xbox Series S into a quasi-portable console, adding a display that allows you to play even without a televisiondespite having to remain connected to the electricity grid.

The design of the device and the fact that it can be connected to the Microsoft console in such a simple and natural way, “extending” the form factor of the platform and closing on the body, have won over a large number of users and the Redmond company itself.