A year after South African businessman Elon Musk bought X (formerly Twitter), the platform’s value decreased by 55%. It went from US$44 billion to US$19 billion. The numbers were released internally by company employees, who have shares in the company. The information is from The Verge.

When Musk acquired X, in October 2022, the company began offering RSUs (restricted stock units) to its workers. Under the compensation plan, employees have the option to sell a portion of their shares in the company to outside investors.

This Monday (Oct 30), the shareholding of X employees was valued at US$45 per share, according to internal documents. The value represents a 55% drop compared to the price when the company was purchased by Musk on October 27, 2022.

Since the acquisition, the platform’s advertising revenues have also fallen. According to information from Reutersa study of the Guideline showed that X’s revenue in the area decreased by 60% in the annual comparison with August this year.

There was also a reduction in the workforce, with approximately 75% of employees being laid off. Currently, the platform’s team has around 1,500 people.