After the great semi-final that Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid gave us yesterday, tonight the culés faced a duel full of expectations against Osasuna de Arrasate. The objective? sneak into the final to snatch the title from a Real Madrid with morale through the roof after defeating the colchoneros forcefully and with the need for an extension that has already gone down in the history of this competition.
Barcelona and Osasuna met in the semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup in a match that left no one indifferent. The culés took the lead in the second half after a great finish from Robert Lewandowski, and sealed the match after a formidable gallop by Joao Félix that culminated in a goal from Yamal. Xavi's men will face each other in the final with Real Madrid
The epic duel between Xavi Hernández's Barcelona and Jagoba Arrasate's Osasuna in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup left fans in suspense and social networks vibrated with emotions. Twitter became the perfect setting for reactions, where fans expressed their passionate opinions about every release of the game. From Xavi's ideas in management to Arrasate's brave tactics, the platform witnessed intense debates, tactical analysis and effusive celebrations. This match post will explore the trends, top comments and wittiest memes that emerged on Twitter, capturing the essence of the digital fervor that surrounded this exciting Spanish Super Cup showdown.
Here we leave you with the most interesting tweets that the evening has left us:
About Pedri and the excellent level he usually shows when he is healthy:
On Raphinha's injury in the first half:
Lamine Yamal's goal after Joao Félix's extraordinary individual play:
We leave you more Tweets about the match, the result, the final against Real Madrid…
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#X39s #Twitter #reactions #semifinals #Spanish #Super #Cup #Osasuna #Barcelona
Leave a Reply