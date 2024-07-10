The Euro 2024 semi-final between England and the Netherlands has left football fans with intense emotions and endless comments on social media, especially on Twitter. One of the most talked about and discussed moments was the penalty awarded to England after a foul committed by Dutch defender Denzel Dumfries on England striker Harry Kane.
The referee’s decision to award the penalty sparked a wave of reactions on Twitter, dividing opinions between those who considered the decision to be correct and those who saw it as unfair. Hashtags related to the penalty, such as #Dumfries, #Kane, and #Euro2024, quickly became trending, with thousands of tweets analysing the play from different perspectives.
Experts, former players and fans from around the world shared their opinions, creating a lively debate about the fairness of the refereeing and the impact of the decision on the outcome of the match. Some praised Kane’s performance in converting the penalty with great calm, while others strongly criticised the referee’s decision and the performance of the VAR.
Ollie Watkins dressed up as a hero and scored the decisive goal in the 90th minute to put England into the final of the championship. England qualified for the final for the second time in a row. Next Sunday at 9:00 p.m. they will face the Spanish team in the last match of the tournament. We leave you with X’s best reactions to the semi-final between the British and the Dutch.
#Twitter #reactions #EURO #semifinals #Netherlands #England
