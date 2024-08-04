On Saturday, August 3, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. (Mexico time), real Madrid and Barcelona faced each other in a friendly duel during their tour of the United States of America. The match took place on the field of MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Real Madrid: Courtois; Fran Garcia, Rudiger, Eder Militao and Vazquez; Ceballos, Mario Martin and Luka Modric; Brahim Diaz, Endrick and Guler.
Barcelona: Ter Stegen Álex Valle, Christensen, Martínez and Alejando Balde; Marc Casadó and Marc Bernal; Pau Víctor, Pablo Torre and Unai Hernández; Robert Lewandowski.
The Catalan team took the lead with a goal from Pau Victor in the forty-second minute of the first half, unleashing jubilation among the Barça fans. In the second half, Barcelona took to the field with the intention of increasing the difference on the scoreboard and thus securing victory. Consequently, in the fifty-fourth minute Pau Victor scored his second goal of the night. In the eighty-second minute Real Madrid reduced the deficit through Nico Paz, but it was not enough and the match ended 2-1 in favor of the Blaugranas.
Social media has become the MVP of the night. X (Twitter) brings together the best reactions, comments and memes, showing why the classic between Real Madrid and Barcelona unleashes passions and feelings that are difficult to explain and impossible to ignore.
